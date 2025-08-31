10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Sell (E+) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.03.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.63. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $128,908.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,850.68. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $307,723.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,874.67. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 134.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

