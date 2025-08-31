11,727 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Purchased by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 617,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,467,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 188,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,959,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,986,299. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $229.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

