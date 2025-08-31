1,609 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61,911.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,220,000 after buying an additional 495,914 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19,605.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 365,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,469,000 after buying an additional 363,280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $143,524,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3,319.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 181,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,385,000 after buying an additional 176,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,846,053,000 after buying an additional 105,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the sale, the director owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748,812.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. This trade represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $537.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $416.00 and a 52 week high of $570.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.66 and its 200 day moving average is $503.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

