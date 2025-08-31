19,300 Shares in CubeSmart $CUBE Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 28.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,049,000 after buying an additional 1,937,055 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,574,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,323,000 after buying an additional 1,768,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $53,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 29.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,561,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,519,000 after buying an additional 1,261,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,067,000 after buying an additional 1,195,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Barclays decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.69.

CUBE stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.94. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

