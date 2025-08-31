196,024 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. $HAIN Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of The Hain Celestial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 174.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6,315.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 240.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 106.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.76. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.