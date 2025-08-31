1st Source’s (SRCE) “Buy (B)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their buy (b) rating on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRCE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of SRCE opened at $64.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.71. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities research analysts expect that 1st Source will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1st Source by 562.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in 1st Source in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in 1st Source by 435.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 1st Source by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners raised its holdings in 1st Source by 239.1% in the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

