362 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,038,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE EW opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,554.40. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.