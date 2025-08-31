55,731 Shares in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $CGSM Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 131,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 1,134.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSM opened at $26.23 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.
The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.
