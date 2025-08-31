55,731 Shares in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $CGSM Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 131,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 1,134.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSM opened at $26.23 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.