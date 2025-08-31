68,638 Shares in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,403.10. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Effie D. Silva sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $49,365.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,932.58. This trade represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,766 shares of company stock worth $5,000,949. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

