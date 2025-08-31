A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Stock Position Lowered by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,896 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 15,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS opened at $71.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

