abrdn Healthcare Investors $HQH Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 192.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of HQH opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

About abrdn Healthcare Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

