Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,408,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,908,141,000 after purchasing an additional 240,965 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,341,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,888,000 after purchasing an additional 128,131 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,436,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,348 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,231,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,184,000 after purchasing an additional 283,445 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,931,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,961,000 after purchasing an additional 102,365 shares during the period.

NYSE:A opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

