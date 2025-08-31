Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.56. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 9,025 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AFLYY shares. Barclays raised shares of Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 137.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.