Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,835,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,880 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,959,000. Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,140,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after purchasing an additional 934,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Zacks Research raised Allegro MicroSystems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 3.6%

ALGM opened at $30.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.70. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $38.45.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.82 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $271,207.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at $567,613. This trade represents a 32.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

