Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Holdings Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SRH Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 95.0% during the first quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 363.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,847.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.90. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.