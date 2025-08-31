Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Holdings Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SRH Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 95.0% during the first quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 363.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,847.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.90. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.97.
Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $98.38.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allison Transmission
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.