AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 1,128 Shares of Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. $MNRO

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Monro Muffler Brake were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 964.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 132.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 1,276.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 640.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monro Muffler Brake from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Monro Muffler Brake Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.07 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.50. Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $301.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Monro Muffler Brake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Monro Muffler Brake’s dividend payout ratio is -167.16%.

Monro Muffler Brake Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

