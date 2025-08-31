AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 5,755 Shares of Navient Corporation $NAVI

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Navient by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,954,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 132,313 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Navient by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 199,937 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Navient by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 143,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 353,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 917,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. Navient Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Navient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Navient’s payout ratio is 206.45%.

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.