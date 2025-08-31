AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 7,207 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2,804.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $33.39 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.83%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

