AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stake in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 115.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,603,000 after buying an additional 420,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,479,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,285,000 after buying an additional 323,573 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Assurant by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,533,000 after buying an additional 72,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Assurant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 607,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.29.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $215.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.58. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.97 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.16.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,549.60. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,173.75. The trade was a 33.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

