AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 126.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 86,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 56,977 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $461,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.26 million, a P/E ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.88.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

