AlphaQuest LLC Buys 3,570 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 901.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 454.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.65. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 47.71%.The firm had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 164.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

