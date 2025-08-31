AlphaQuest LLC Buys 3,570 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 901.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 454.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance
NYSE IIPR opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.65. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30.
Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 164.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IIPR
Innovative Industrial Properties Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Industrial Properties
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.