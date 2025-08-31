AlphaQuest LLC Buys 7,155 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. $EWTX

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 324.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,845,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 2,243.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 313,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 134,982 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 279,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 194,831 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $341,640. The trade was a 81.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $106,745.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 30,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,934.85. This trade represents a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,815. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.26. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $38.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

