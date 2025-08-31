AlphaQuest LLC Buys New Shares in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 170.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,728,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,364,000 after buying an additional 3,612,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $13,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 697.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 784,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 686,103 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 945,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 573,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 276,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $872,515.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 30,823,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,514,729.02. This trade represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.7%

PBF Energy stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

