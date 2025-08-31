AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

