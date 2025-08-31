AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,503,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 121.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 220,239 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $35,896,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $27,800,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $27,464,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $688,925.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,375,428.15. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,012 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $798,119.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,068.88. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and have sold 53,985 shares worth $15,348,953. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $277.38 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.01 and a 52-week high of $326.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.01.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $235.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

