AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. $NFBK

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFBK opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $495.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Northfield Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 13.56%.The business had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

