AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Position in Box, Inc. $BOX

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,544 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 115.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 332.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in BOX by 519.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BOX by 29.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 5,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $174,489.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,573.04. The trade was a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,952,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,450,200.50. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.96. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

