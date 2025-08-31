AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 35.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,273,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after acquiring an additional 593,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 44,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 807,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 233,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE PLOW opened at $33.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $776.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 11.38%.The firm had revenue of $194.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-2.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

