AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 58.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 115.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of COKE opened at $117.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.21 and a twelve month high of $146.09.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
