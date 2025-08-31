AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 58.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 115.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of COKE opened at $117.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.21 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 44.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.