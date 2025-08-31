AlphaQuest LLC Grows Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 2,462.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUVL. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $46,968,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Nuvalent by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 946,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,109,000 after purchasing an additional 584,223 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the first quarter worth $31,969,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in Nuvalent by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 5,363,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,845,000 after purchasing an additional 363,379 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $18,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,784,256.04. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $1,250,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,563.40. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,145 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,872 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUVL shares. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.53 and a 1-year high of $113.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

