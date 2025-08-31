AlphaQuest LLC Has $178,000 Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,799,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,160,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,535,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after buying an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 947,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,206,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 845,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,087,000 after buying an additional 45,672 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,072,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $91,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 92,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,308.08. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $95.88 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $97.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.