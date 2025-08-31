AlphaQuest LLC Has $184,000 Position in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $54,644,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $50,988,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $35,393,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,542,000 after buying an additional 447,746 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Braze alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRZE. Mizuho began coverage on Braze in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Braze from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $124,267.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 229,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,261.36. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Astha Malik sold 13,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $338,491.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 236,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,964.20. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,998. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Braze stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.10. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.60 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 16.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.180 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.