AlphaQuest LLC Has $188,000 Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,552,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI opened at $463.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.33 and a 1 year high of $490.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.34.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%.Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.43.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the sale, the director owned 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343.84. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,950 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

