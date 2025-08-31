AlphaQuest LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $1,107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,838,935.45. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $420,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 348,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,690. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,414 in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

