AlphaQuest LLC Has $195,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,668,919,000 after purchasing an additional 378,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Solar by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $349,617,000 after purchasing an additional 405,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Solar by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $306,909,000 after purchasing an additional 592,444 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in First Solar by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,748,603 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $308,174,000 after purchasing an additional 137,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,450,914 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $255,709,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,689.49. This trade represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,134 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,664. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.73 and its 200 day moving average is $156.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.84.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

