AlphaQuest LLC Has $204,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE BAH opened at $108.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

