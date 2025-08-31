AlphaQuest LLC Has $210,000 Position in Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,323 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 31.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,356,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,605,000 after buying an additional 6,251,664 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,011,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,560,000 after buying an additional 496,464 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,885,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,011,000 after buying an additional 276,779 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 131.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,969,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,288,000 after buying an additional 1,118,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 41.0% during the first quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,825,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,200,000 after buying an additional 530,626 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,597,586.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $127,035.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Performance

HESM opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.08 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 18.52%.Hess Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.737 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.26%.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

