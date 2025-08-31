AlphaQuest LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Unum Group $UNM

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,962,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,199,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 155.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,139 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $93,287,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,561,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.15.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. Unum Group has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.