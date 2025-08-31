AlphaQuest LLC Has $214,000 Position in United States Cellular Corporation $USM

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 25.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 9.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the period. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.59 and a beta of 0.38. United States Cellular Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.70.

United States Cellular Increases Dividend

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.73 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corporation will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $23.00 dividend. This is a positive change from United States Cellular’s previous special dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

