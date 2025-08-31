AlphaQuest LLC Increases Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. $FOXF

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 1,826.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWWM Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,576,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,029 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,056 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 821,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,863,000 after purchasing an additional 261,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after buying an additional 44,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 89,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $374.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.01 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 17.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.