AlphaQuest LLC Increases Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. $MGPI

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after acquiring an additional 57,714 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 687.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 0.33. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. MGP Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.84%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

