AlphaQuest LLC Invests $189,000 in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 818,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,905,300. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TARS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TARS opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

