AlphaQuest LLC Invests $203,000 in Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RELY. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Remitly Global in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Remitly Global in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Remitly Global in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Remitly Global in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Remitly Global by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RELY opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.88 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $411.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.59 million. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RELY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Remitly Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity

In other Remitly Global news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $251,994.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,212,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,798,030.72. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 112,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,920. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,583 shares of company stock worth $828,744 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

