AlphaQuest LLC Invests $208,000 in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,209.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502,622 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 550,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after buying an additional 318,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 52,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

