AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Position in The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 4.1% in the first quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.8% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 35.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.60.

NYSE MSGS opened at $197.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.70. The Madison Square Garden Company has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.35. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The business had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

