AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. $NIC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIC. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $15,303,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,754,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 745,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $122.50) on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.85. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $221,398.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,377.42. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total transaction of $962,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,663.40. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,182 shares of company stock worth $2,466,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.