AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,246 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.9%

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.