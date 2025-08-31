AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 435,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after buying an additional 157,105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 38,296 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,299,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. BNP Paribas downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

CF Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

