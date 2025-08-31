AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 756 Shares of The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 114.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Middleby by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Middleby by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Middleby to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $136.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The Middleby Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.09 and a 1 year high of $182.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $977.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.59 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Company Overview

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

