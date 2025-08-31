AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 9,785 Shares of Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Green Dot by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Green Dot by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 363,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Green Dot by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.75. Green Dot Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $501.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.49 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.420 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 27,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $346,065.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 226,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,267.84. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

